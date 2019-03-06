ATLANTIC CITY - Stories of Atlantic City, a collaborative effort between community organizations and local journalists, is seeking nominations of individuals whose lives reveal the rich history of their communities and the city.
Led by the Leadership Studio, the project "aims to capture the reality of those that are usually unheard and inspire audiences to see Atlantic City in a richer way."
Those interested in learning nominating someone for the project more can attend an event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mar. 6 at the Leadership Studio, located on 161 S. Tennessee Ave. There will also be a brief educational component around learning what a Restorative Narrative is and why we need them.
Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP. To register for the free event, or to nominate an individual whose story you believe should be told, click here.
By telling more complete and authentic stories, we can change the perception of Atlantic City.
Stories of AC is supported with funding from the NJ Community News and Information Fund at the Community Foundation of New Jersey, a partnership of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation and John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. The Leadership Studio is working in conjunction with Free Press, Images of Voices and Hope, The Center for Collaborative Media of Montclair State University and local media.
For more information go to The Leadership Studio's Facebook page.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.