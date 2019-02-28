The Atlantic County Utilities Authority confirmed a "cyber incident" has impacted its website since at least Wednesday morning.
The authority said the incident led to no "unauthorized access to sensitive data." An outside cybersecurity company is investigating the cause and scope of the event.
"ACUA has the protection and aid of cybersecurity insurance and is utilizing expert outside resources to determine the nature of the incident and scope of impact on our operations," according to a statement from the agency.
ACUA President Rick Dovey said the authority alerted the FBI to the incident while the ACUA's outside experts conduct their own probe.
"They will try to figure out how this happened," Dovey said.
FBI Special Agent Jessica Weisman said she could neither confirm nor deny an investigation.
The incident will have only a limited impact on customers.
The authority's phones were affected this week but have been restored, Dovey said. However, the authority's website remains offline.
People and businesses who pay the ACUA by credit card did not have information stolen, he said. That includes any private contractors or homeowners who drop off waste at the Egg Harbor Township facility and pay with a card. The line of trucks outside the scale house may be backed up.
Collection schedules have not been interrupted.
"Operations were not affected," Dovey said. "But everything is being done on paper."
Residents may access their collection schedules through the link below: https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fapi.us.recollect.net%2Fr%2Farea%2FACUA%2Fwaste&data=02%7C01%7Csverrillo%40acua.com%7Cb7c4593215d64fe4c10208d69ccafb51%7C50c8182dcb6f484e8470596e9da7fa16%7C0%7C0%7C636868792958307948&sdata=WApufdIiluj1vfJ%2FlPI8aZAuZCeQHXl5lE5NLRe%2FpJE%3D&reserved=0
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.