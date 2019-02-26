EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An adult and a child died Tuesday afternoon after their SUV struck a Cadillac and overturned at English Creek Avenue and Friars Lane in the Scullville section, police said.
Police did not identify the victims Tuesday night, citing an ongoing investigation.
A 2011 Cadillac CTS traveling north on English Creek at 12:14 p.m. hit a 2015 Kia Soul traveling south, police said. Both vehicles sustained significant damage, police said.
The Soul overturned and caught fire, police said. Officers arrived to find the vehicle engulfed in flames with two occupants trapped inside. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The female driver of the Cadillac CTS was transported to the hospital by Egg Harbor Township EMS, police said. Her injuries were not life-threatening.
The area of English Creek Avenue was shut down for about six hours while the crash scene was investigated and cleared, police said.
Police and firefighters used push brooms to sweep up glass that had scattered across the road. Whatever small bits of debris were left were washed away with water from a fire hose.
The crash investigation is being conducted by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The Scullville and Bargaintown volunteer fire companies assisted at the scene, along with Egg Harbor Township EMS.
Anyone with additional information about the crash can call police at 609-926-2661.
Staff Writer Vincent Jackson contributed to this report.
