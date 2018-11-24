SOMERS POINT — One person was left homeless Saturday after firefighters put out a blaze in a unit of the Mystic Point Apartments on Exton Road, Fire Chief Michael Sweeney said.
The call came in at 12:36 a.m. that there was a fire in the apartment complex in Building 11. Firefighters arrived within five to seven minutes, Sweeney said.
Police arrived before firefighters and were already evacuating the building, Sweeney said.
There are between 12 and 16 apartments in Building 11. Heavy smoke was coming out the back of one of the apartments when firefighters arrived, Sweeney said.
SOMERS POINT — The fire inside the boat rack building at Waterfront Marine at the base of th…
No residents or firefighters were hurt, Sweeney said.
The apartment where the fire started was rendered uninhabitable as it sustained moderate fire damage, minimal water damage and tremendous smoke damage, Sweeney said. An adjacent apartment sustained smoke damage and needs to be professionally cleaned, he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the New Jersey state fire investigator, Sweeney said.
The American Red Cross was on the scene to help the one person who lived in the apartment where the fire took place. The family that lived in the apartment that only suffered smoke damage stayed with nearby family, Sweeney said.
The Scullville and Bargaintown volunteer fire companies provided backup to the Somers Point and Linwood fire departments, Sweeney said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.