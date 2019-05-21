MARGATE — Tolls on the Downbeach Express, the series of spans connecting mainland Atlantic County with Absecon island, will increase starting next month, the company that manages the bridge announced.
Starting June 3, Class 1 Express Pass patrons will pay $1.40 per crossing, and Class 1 cash travelers will pay $2 per crossing, marking a 10 cent and a 25 cent toll increase, respectively.
The rate increase is the first in three years, said David Goddard, president of Ole Hansen and Sons and managing partner of the Margate Bridge Co., which owns and operates the Downbeach Express.
“The fare increase is made necessary by the high cost of maintaining the four bridges and the more than two miles of roadway that comprise the Downbeach Express,” said Goddard. “These bridges are nearly 90 years old and require continuous and intense upkeep and maintenance. We have spent and continue to spend millions of dollars in capital repair and maintenance costs to keep the bridges and roadway safe and well-conditioned. The only way to fund this work is through periodic toll adjustments.”
Those who use the Downbeach Express may continue to purchase or replenish their Express Pass Cards via credit card at downbeachexpress.com or on Fridays at the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center in Margate via cash or credit card. Patrons also can replenish cards at the bridge toll plaza via cash or credit card.
