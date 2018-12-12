GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A driver was injured Wednesday morning when her SUV veered off Moss Mill Road, police said.
Victoria Gatto was found in the driver’s seat with life-threatening injuries, police said. She was transported to Atlantic Care Regional Medical Center, City Campus, by the township Ambulance Squad.
Gatto was the only occupant of the vehicle. No other vehicles were involved, police said.
The 2008 Chevy Trailblazer was severely damaged.
Moss Mill Road was shut down between Derby Drive and Old Port Republic Road for about 2½ hours while the scene was investigated and vehicle/debris removed.
Police are investigating. Anyone with information about the accident can call 609-652-3705.
