Atlantic Electric
An Atlantic City Electric truck at the scene of a power outage.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ATLANTIC CITY ELECTRIC

For more than four hours Tuesday, 3,000 homes in Egg Harbor City and the surrounding area were without electricity, according to an Atlantic City Electric spokesman.

The power went out about 4:10 p.m. A vehicle hit a utility pole and knocked it down, Jake Sneeden said.

All of the customers had their power restored by 8:16 p.m., Sneeden said.

