EGG HARBOR CITY — A group of nearly 50 residents, community leaders, ministers and educators participated in the city’s first evening community walk Tuesday.
The group gathered at Rittenberg Manor and proceeded down Buffalo Avenue to Philadelphia Village Apartments, where members of the group passed out ice cream to children in the development.
The event was co-sponsored by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, the Egg Harbor City Coalition for a Safe Community and the Egg Harbor City Police Department.
Similar events have been held in Atlantic City and Pleasantville.
“This shows the community that we care and want a safe and healthy environment,” Atlantic County Coalition for a Safe Community Chairman Perry Mays said. “It is designed to show love and support for the people of Egg Harbor City.”
“This is the beginning of bringing a spirit of unity to the community of Egg Harbor City,” Egg Harbor City Coalition for a Safe Community Chairman Andrew Dixon said.
“Community Walks are just like planting a seed, and when you water the seed and nurture it you can then return to the community, build relationships and it grows into something good,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said. “Walking safely down the street is something that we take for granted.”
Mayor Lisa Jiampetti participated in the event. “The Coalition for a Safe Community has partnered with local groups and organizations to sponsor many events throughout the year that foster community spirit and build camaraderie,” she said. “The community walk tonight is about joining together with local law-enforcement agencies to build and sustain positive relationships within the community.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.