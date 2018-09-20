EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Last week, a couple of members of the non-denominational Praise Tabernacle climbed a scaffolding inside the church to repair and restore the institution's ceiling in time for its 40th anniversary Sunday.
The church is using this celebration to remember its past, but also to push forward with a new ministry model for its future.
"The pastoral model is a beautiful model, taking care of the sheep, and that's what we've done," said the Rev. Steve Rahter. "But as we move into the 40th (anniversary) and beyond, we are going to shift to an apostolic-center model."
When Praise Tabernacle held its first home group meeting in 1978, it made itself unique among South Jersey houses of worship by offering a charismatic Christian experience.
Charismatic Christians believe the gifts of the Holy Spirit are still alive in the church today, such as prophecy, healing, miracles, signs and wonders.
Pastoring will still be a part of what Praise Tabernacle does, but the apostolic model will add to what has already been done with a ministry emphasizing apostles, prophets, teachers and evangelists, along with pastors.
Praise Tabernacle started as a home group meeting Sept. 24, 1978, at the residence of the Rev. Bill Britt and his wife, Jean, in Somers Point.
Barbara Perry, 81, of Tuckahoe, started attending services there within two months after the church started.
"I got saved and filled with the Holy Spirit and became a charismatic Christian," Perry said. "There was no other church in the area that was charismatic at the time. There are lots of them now."
Perry has stayed with Praise Tabernacle as it rented space in a building that had been previously used as a nightclub called The Rock Box on Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
Perry stayed through the purchase of the first church building at Bethel Road and Ocean Heights Avenue in Somers Point. The church was located in EHT High School and Harbor Square Village before the first service was held in its current building in 1989 at 2235 Ocean Heights Ave.
Praise Tabernacle has grown during the 40 years Perry has been attending.
"With growth comes more opportunities. We have a larger worship team," said Perry, who is married to Roger Perry, the Praise Tabernacle pastor from 1985 to 2003. "As far as doctrine or anything like that, I would say it has not changed."
A friend invited Chanel Lee to come to Fusion Church in Somers Point four years ago.
The church has grown from services with about 50 people attending in 1980 when Rahter first came there as a member to anywhere between 300 and 400 people on Sundays now, Rahter said.
Praise Tabernacle is also more multicultural now, said Rahter, who has been the pastor since 2003.
"There is a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that said 11 o'clock on a Sunday morning is the most segregated hour in America. That is not true at Praise Tabernacle," Rahter said. "I believe that's a work of God, and he is pleased by that."
The biggest challenge the church faced during the past 40 years has been adjusting to the times and the changes around it in the culture, Rahter said.
"That's what this apostolic-center model is. We are realizing we can't stay static," he said.
Apostle Joshua Kennedy started at the church as a youth pastor in 2004. He was the first one to bring up the vision of the apostolic-center model.
"I came here with that vision in 2004. It just wasn't the time," Kennedy said. "It seemed like now was the time to bring it out among leaders and among others. The people were ready to begin the transition."
