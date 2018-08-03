EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A businessman said Friday he wants to reopen a local motel, despite failing to pay a $20,000 overdue water bill and leaving numerous low-income families homeless after he took rent money from them.
“It’s not the way most hotels conduct business. It’s out of the ordinary,” said Township Administrator Peter J. Miller.
It is the second time the motel at 2580 Tilton Road had to close because of nonpayment of a utility bill. In 2016, more than a dozen families were told they had to leave the Courtesy Inn because it had not had electricity for a week. Those who were staying there on a monthly basis were told they could stay at the nearby Rex Motel.
Miller said if motel guests paid in advance, vacated the property Thursday and were not compensated in some way, they could sue the owner in New Jersey Small Claims Court.
Motel or hotel owners not paying their bills to the point where the electricity or water is shut off, the property is closed and guests have to leave is not a criminal matter, Miller said.
On Friday, Rajesh Shukla, 60, who identified himself to The Press of Atlantic City as one of the property owners of the Courtesy Inn, said he paid $13,000 to New Jersey American Water and blamed “a big leak” for causing excessive water usage.
“There was a huge leak for two months. It is a big property, and there was a big leak in the parking lot. We did not know it until the water came out on the surface. That’s why my two-month water bill was $20,000,” Shukla said in a phone interview. “Otherwise, the water bill was current.”
The water bill was more than $11,000 in March and more than $7,000 in April, Shukla said.
“I asked them (the water company) to give us some discount. They said they will not give any discount,” Shukla said.
The water was shut off at the Courtesy Inn because of “repeated and long-standing nonpayment,” a New Jersey American Water spokeswoman confirmed. “The service will be turned on once the customer makes a successful payment,” the spokeswoman said Friday.
In 2016, Shukla, who was living in Fort Lee, Bergen County, told The Press he owed $60,000 to Atlantic City Electric. He said he built up the debt during 2014 and 2015, when the inn had fewer people staying there.
On Friday, Shukla said he was waiting for the water to come back on, so he could notify the township that he had running water again.
The Atlantic County Division of Public Health had not received word as of late Friday afternoon that the water at the Courtesy Inn had been turned back on, said Linda Gilmore, Atlantic County’s public information officer.
The Division of Public Health received two previous complaints regarding water service being turned off at the Courtesy Inn, on May 29 and June 27, but on both dates, the water service was restored the same day the complaint was received, Gilmore said.
Once the township is notified the Courtesy Inn has water, someone from the Department of Inspection would have to visit the property to see whether it is true.
If the township sees the water is running, it can take down the order-to-vacate signs it put up at the motel.
As of late Friday afternoon, Pat J. Naticchione, a township zoning official, said he had not heard from anyone all day, so the earliest someone from the township could visit the Courtesy Inn was Monday.
