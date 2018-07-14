EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for the driver of a Mercedes SUV that struck a pedestrian Wednesday and fled the scene.
The car is described as a 2006 to 2009 Mercedes-Benz ML model, gold/pewter in color, that is missing its passenger side-view mirror. Police said the car will have passenger-side damage.
According to a report released Friday by police, Lynne Devivo, 43, of the township, was riding her bike along the shoulder of Ocean Heights Avenue at 5:48 p.m. near Swift Drive when she was struck by the SUV.
The Mercedes apparently fled toward English Creek Avenue.
Devivo was treated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The crash is being investigated by Officer Louis Poletis of the Egg Harbor Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, or was in the area and observed the SUV, is asked to call the Traffic Safety Unit at 609-926-2661.
