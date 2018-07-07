SOMERS POINT — John Carman was at a loss for words Saturday when he was recognized for his work for veterans with an award inspired by the late April Kauffman.
Carman, 58, of Egg Harbor Township, a former Atlantic County freeholder, accepted the April Kauffman Veterans Advocate Award from Lee Darby, a close friend of the slain radio personality for whom the award is named, during a ceremony at the Clark-Eliason American Legion post.
“The person this award is going to is always there to help,” Darby said. “He extends his hand always to our veterans in need with his carpentry skills, with his kind words. He did an immense amount of work with homeless veterans.”
Legion Commander and Director of Atlantic County Veterans Services Bob Frolow said Carman helps veterans by installing ramps and widening doors in their homes, and that he does it quietly, not asking for recognition.
“You have to be the same as April” to get the award, Frolow said. “A non-veteran, helping veterans.”
Kauffman, a radio host and businesswoman who championed the cause of health care for veterans, was found murdered in 2012 in her Linwood home. Since 2013, the Legion has bestowed the annual award in her honor.
Carman found himself a controversial figure in January 2017 when he shared a meme on Facebook during the Women’s March on Washington, a rally that drew hundreds of thousands, with the caption, “Will the woman’s protest be over in time for them to cook dinner?”
Carman later apologized for sharing the meme.
Then in October, he was taken to task for wearing a jacket bearing a New Jersey-shaped patch with an American flag covering the northern portion of the state and a Confederate flag covering the central and southern portions. He said he removed the patch, but added it did not bear any “racial overtones,” despite the flag being the symbol of secessionist states that owned black people as slaves.
The Republican’s bid for reelection to the freeholder board last year was defeated by Democrat Ashley Bennett.
Frolow said Carman’s actions helping veterans “overshadow all that.”
Carman said he could think of a lot of other people who deserve the award when he was handed the glass eagle statue, but he would cherish it. He said he was “caught totally off guard.”
“The only reason I can accomplish half of what I’ve done for veterans is because of a lot of the guys right here,” he said. “No one guy can do it. So this actually belongs to everybody because we all did it as a team, and that’s how it should be.”
Carman also received a certificate from Somers Point Mayor Jack Glasser.
“I don’t want to hear you don’t deserve this,” Glasser said. “I’ve seen you in action, and on behalf of all veterans, thank you.”
Other dignitaries who honored Carman were U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo, state Sen. Chris Brown and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, who were not in attendance, as well as Maureen Kern from the freeholder board.
