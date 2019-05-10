Jaimee Ruggiero’s Egg Harbor Township home isn’t usually quiet in the afternoons.
Family dance sessions and singing break out frequently, especially after 4 p.m. when her youngest son Noah gets off the bus from Swift school.
Noah, 9, has Down syndrome, and is the youngest in a family of five children Jaimee and her husband have joined together.
Parenting a child with a disability while also balancing a blended family has its challenges, but Jaimee has learned to find joy in all the noise.
“I think we laugh more than anything,” she said.
Jaimee, 39, and her husband Jason Ruggiero, 47, started their family together when they got married about 10 years ago. He brought three of his own children: Jaden, 12, Joceyln, 14, and Kaleigh, 18. Jaimee brought her daughter Grace Catalano, 18. Together, the couple had Noah and they’ve been a team ever since.
“He’s kind of like the glue that keeps us all together,” Jaimee said.
She sees some of the challenges as the same that come with parenting any child.
“Parenting a child with special needs is different, but parenting each child is different. They all have their own personalities,” she said. “What works for one does work for the other. It’s not harder. It’s just different.”
Grace, is mature and self sufficient, Kaleigh is outgoing, Joselyn likes dive in and help and Jaden plays soccer and video games.
“It’s molding individual people into being the best versions of themselves, trying to take each child and encourage them to be the best they can be,” she said.
And that goes for Noah too.
“We push him to want to be as good as he can be and go out into the world one day and be able to function and socialize,” she said, “but we also enjoy all those little things.”
They have different schedules and don’t live at the home all the time, but they talk about how they work together when it comes to Noah.
Jaden helps his brother get ready for bed, Kayleigh leads him through their singing sessions and Grace takes him to Starbucks.
Jaimee, who works customer service for South Jersey gas, gets to be home when Noah gets back from school.
“We’re so much more empathetic now and I think we’re all better people because of him. Because we’ve been able to see life through a different point of view,” Jaimee said.
It isn't always easy.
The diagnosis of Down syndrome, which occurs when an individual has a full or partial extra copy of chromosome 21, was hard to handle at first.
Jaimee had previously faced the possibility before during a complicated pregnancy with her first child when she was 19 but that turned out not to be the case. It was still difficult nine years later having to face Noah's diagnosis.
“You have to mourn what you were expecting,” she said. “It’s shocking and it’s scary.”
However, she said all her fears quickly went away as she started to see it all as a blessing. Now, she wouldn't trade her situation for anything.
“It was just this fierce, protective love,” she said.
When Noah was six months old, he also developed epilepsy and required a lot of care.
But Jaimee said she and her family have stepped up. They've adopted their own independence and a strong team mentality. And for them, Noah's humor and affection makes it easy.
“I think he also brings everyone together. Everyone loves Noah. Everyone wants to be with Noah, so we all spend time with him together,” Grace said.
Sometimes it’s hard for Noah to communicate when he’s upset, things get loud when he gets a haircut and he sometimes steals his siblings' clothes for his own fun. But they all feel like it's made them better.
“I feel like he’s made us all more patient,” Jocelyn said.
Noah doesn't deal with the same health challenges now, but one continued challenge Jaimee said she faces is other people’s perceptions. Even though she said she knows its not always intentional, it can be hard when other people see Noah as different.
She remembered watching Noah face of rejection from other kids while he was taking part in a swimming program.
Still, she hasn't stopped putting Noah in programs.
For other mothers, Jamie recommends being laid back and remembering to not sweat the small stuff.
“With Noah I’ve learned not to look too far into the future because it can be scary because you don’t know what the future holds, but it’s true for all of us,” she said. “So just enjoy the days and the moments.”
Right now, Noah likes to dramatically fall and draw attention from his siblings. He also likes to sing to Ariana Grande songs and dance.
“They don’t realize how fun it is and what a blessing it is. We laugh all day long because of him,” Jaimee said.
For mother’s day, Jaimee was planning on spending time outside in her garden. If it doesn't rain, she'll escape some of the noise that she wouldn't trade for the world.
“Not everybody gets to live this life and we really are blessed,” she said.
