HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — An Estell Manor man was charged with driving while intoxicated after running a stoplight and causing a three-vehicle crash Friday night, police said.
Traffic on the Black Horse Pike at Weymouth Road was detoured for about an hour while police investigated the accident, which sent three people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police said Robert Enders, 33, of Estell Manor, was driving a car east on the pike about 6:50 p.m. when he ran a red light at Weymouth Road and crashed into a car driven by a 43-year-old Mays Landing woman.
Police said the car Enders struck was forced into the westbound lane of the pike and crashed into a car driven by a 33-year-old Vineland man.
The Mays Landing woman and Enders’ passenger were both taken by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, in Galloway Township, for evaluation of injuries. Enders was taken to AtlantiCare’s Hammonton Campus for his injuries.
Police said all those injured were wearing seat belts.
Enders was charged with motor vehicle violations including DWI and refusal to submit to breath testing.
Also assisting on scene was the Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad and AtlantiCare EMTs and paramedics.
The crash remains under investigation.
