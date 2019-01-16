Looking over the restored white helmet his father once wore, John Wagner Jr. laughed thinking about how difficult it was to find one that didn’t have charred edges or a melted plastic face shield.
“Chiefs don’t have burnt helmets. My dad has a burnt helmet,” he said.
John Wagner Sr., a member of the Estell Manor Volunteer Fire Company for 37 years who also served as its chief and president, died of a heart attack Saturday. He was 53.
But even when John Wagner Sr. led the company as chief, his family, who were all involved in the company together, said he never gave up his hands-on, aggressive approach to putting out fires.
His youngest brother, Matthew, remembered a fire on Christmas Eve when the ceiling had collapsed on him three times. When that caused him to lose his helmet, John Wagner Sr. threw Matt out of what they thought was a door, but was actually a wall that had burned away.
That was just his style.
It’s been less than a month since the Dempseys lost a member of their family.
“He tended to throw people out,” his mother, Giovanna Wagner, joked.
Her husband, John C. Wagner, started the Estell Manor fire company in 1966, and Giovanna served as one of New Jersey’s first female firefighters.
“John was up at the fire hall before he knew where he was. The whole family lived around the fire hall,” Giovanna said.
John Wagner Sr. made sure all his children — Kristy, Amanda, John, Catherine and Peter — took part in the fire company.
“We were all up there from before we could walk to when we could run into a fire," John Wagner Jr. said.
Whether it was an interior firefighter, someone directing traffic or handing out water, John Wagner Sr. stressed the importance of every job and ushered in a family environment.
"He taught us we had a lot because we had family," Kristy Wagner said.
John Wagner Sr. also fought wildfires on the West Coast as a member of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service Division C-5 for three tours.
“It doesn’t matter who you are, what nationality, race, religion, you have your back and nobody is going to turn on you out there,” John Wagner Jr. said.
“He taught us that hard work and dedication never goes unnoticed,” his son Peter said.
John Wagner Sr. not only dedicated himself to firefighting, he helped others in the area learn as an Atlantic County fire instructor for 15 years under Chief Mike Corbo.
“He was extremely knowledgeable. He had a tremendous passion to teach new firefighters. He really enjoyed coming out here and helping and teaching,” Corbo said.
Matthew Wagner came to work alongside his brother and said John Wagner Sr. knew the house fires were never going to be as easy as it is in a training facility, so he would make it as hot as he could to prepare firefighters for the worst.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Nearly a thousand firefighters and first responders from all over the No…
“Everyone laughed and said you’re just like your brother John melting shields off of new kids,” he said.
But jokes aside, John Wagner Sr. made sure newcomers were prepared for the challenges ahead.
“He was behind whoever was there all the time,” Giovanna Wagner said. “He was there, and they knew that, which gave them the confidence to learn what they had to learn.”
John Wagner Sr. was known for that kind of dependability outside of firefighting. His family said he was notorious for giving anyone who had broken down the gas from his own tank.
Whether it was stopping on the side of the road, helping Corbo set up for a fire school graduation or leaving surprise Christmas gifts on neighbors' doorsteps, John Wagner Sr. was someone friends could count on.
“If you needed something done, all you had to do was call John and he’d make it happen. It’s a tremendous loss. He was a good friend,” Corbo said.
John Wagner Sr. was proud of John Wagner Jr. and Matthew Wagner for joining the Air Force and of Peter Wagner, who is learning to be a pilot. Before he sat down to talk about his father, Peter Wagner had flown over their old home in Estell Manor carrying an organ donor flag — his dad was a registered donor — and an American Flag.
“Family is everything,” Matthew Wagner said. “We pretty much take over wherever we go, too.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.