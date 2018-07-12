The family of Tiffany Valiante, who died in 2015, is filing a third lawsuit in an attempt to overturn the medical examiner’s finding of suicide as the cause of death, attorneys for the family announced this week.
Thursday marks three years since Valiante, 18, of Hamilton Township, was struck by a NJ Transit train near Prague Avenue in Galloway Township.
The Oakcrest High School graduate died after leaving her cousin’s high school graduation party. Since her death, Valiante’s parents, Stephen and Dianne, have suspected foul play.
A vigil is being held at her home on Mannheim Avenue on Thursday evening in Tiffany’s memory.
“We will not rest until there is justice for Tiffany, and all the unanswered questions regarding her death have been answered,” her family said in a news release.
Last year, through attorney Paul R. D’Amato of Egg Harbor Township, the Valiantes filed a civil suit in an attempt to reopen the death investigation. In March, New Jersey Medical Examiner Andrew Falzon wrote to D’Amato that after he had reviewed the case, the manner and cause of death should not be changed.
The new case alleges violation of the family’s civil rights.
“We contend that the Valiantes have a right as the parents of Tiffany to have this death certificate changed from ‘suicide’ to ‘undetermined’ because of the clear negligent conduct of the state Medical Examiner’s Office in relying upon the contradictory statements of a student engineer,” D’Amato said Thursday.
He said that conduct is “arbitrary and capricious and thus is a violation of the rights of the parents to substantive due process and procedural due process.”
A spokesman for the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, which oversees the medical examiner, was not immediately available for comment.
D’Amato said if the medical examiner had changed the death certificate earlier this year, he would not be filing the case. He said his office will rescind the 2017 lawsuit until they can name defendants in the case.
The family recently asked Gov. Phil Murphy to intervene. D’Amato said they have not received a reply to their letter dated May 15.
