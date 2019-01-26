051518_nws_stemday
Buy Now

On May 15th 2018, in Egg Harbor Twp., students from around the region were invited to the 3rd annual Aviation STEM day at the FAA Tech Center. Students were assigned an FAA Aviation STEM Ambassador and given a chance to interact with more than 44 display booths, flight simulators and even a drone cage.

 Matthew Strabuk / For the Press

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Employees at the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center will return to work Monday after a 35-day partial government shutdown.

All employees are to report to work Monday, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday afternoon.

President Donald Trump signed a short-term deal Friday to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

A spokesman at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, which also was affected by the shutdown, was not available for comment Saturday.

Rally to reopen the federal government

1 of 16

Contact: 609-272-7241

Mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments