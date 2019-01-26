EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Employees at the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center will return to work Monday after a 35-day partial government shutdown.
All employees are to report to work Monday, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday afternoon.
President Donald Trump signed a short-term deal Friday to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.
A spokesman at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, which also was affected by the shutdown, was not available for comment Saturday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.