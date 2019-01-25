EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The rally held Friday at the airport circle to end the U.S. government's partial shutdown — the same day a deal was announced to end it — put faces to the numbers suffering from weeks of political gridlock.
The rally, which attracted about 150 people, was held hours before President Donald Trump and congressional leaders reached a deal to reopen the government for three weeks while negotiations continue over the president's demands for money to build his long-promised wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Derek and Lisa Gilbert, who are married and live in the township, have been doubly impacted by the shutdown.
Derek Gilbert, 42, helps develop and test air traffic control systems at the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center.
Lisa Gilbert, 28, works in administrative support focusing on the weather-related aspects of air travel. She works at the Tech Center as a federal contractor, so neither the mother nor the father is receiving a paycheck right now. They have three children, ages, 15, 6 and 2.
They said they are dealing with the predicament they have been put in as best they can. Lisa Gilbert just started receiving unemployment.
"It's a tough situation. We have one child in diapers, two still in school. You have everything you have to do to take care of them on a daily basis, put food on the table. You have to make sure they have everything they need. There are a lot of cutbacks that you have to do. There are no ifs, ands or buts about it," Derek Gilbert said.
Bob Challender, president of Local 200 of the American Federation of Government Employees, which represents technology workers at the Tech Center, organized Friday's rally. He did not know all the details of the deal that was made even hours after his rally ended.
"If it includes full back pay as quickly as possible for all employees, that is a deep relief," Challender said.
A temporary opening of apparently three weeks still hampers the mission at the FAA, Challender said.
"Half of our jobs are to get new hardware, software and technology out to the air traffic control systems. With just being open three weeks and no commitment beyond that, we cannot even plan to do that job, so it's still a disservice to the flying public," Challender said.
The FAA, in particular, should never be shutdown for political purposes, Challender said.
"It hampers our mission every single time," Challender said.
CAPE MAY — Coast Guard personnel are set to miss a second paycheck as the longest government…
Jim Davis, national business representative for the National Federation of Federal Employees, was at the rally to counter some of the myths that surround federal employees, including that they make a lot of money, so they can absorb the impact of the shutdown. Average salaries are between $50,000 and $55,000, Davis said.
The shutdown is affecting everything from meat inspections to the IRS to the FBI to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, he said.
"Public safety and health is at risk with the shutdown," Davis said.
Hirsh Singh, 33, of Linwood, senior director for Hi-Tec Systems in the township, said his company has contractors who work at the Tech Center and are out of work.
"It's actually a pretty devastating situation. It doesn't matter what party or who's at fault. It's just political egos that have essentially sentenced South Jersey to starve because this will have a ripple effect that will go from this Tech Center to every part of the economy," said Singh.
Airport chaos played a role in the short-term deal being struck, news reports said.
Rick White, 54, has been working without pay at Philadelphia International Airport because he is an essential employee as a professional aviation safety specialist. They work side by side with air traffic controllers in technical operations, maintaining the equipment the planes use.
Normally, on his day off, White, of Tabernacle Township, Burlington County, would be watching his grandson, but he attended the rally instead.
White said he would not voluntarily fly right now.
"You think about all those controllers, all of our guys, instead of being focused on doing their jobs, which they normally do, now, they are worried about how they are going to pay their bills," White said.
