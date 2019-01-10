VENTNOR-- Firefighters responded to a Ventnor Heights condominium complex early Thursday morning for a fire that severely damaged two residential apartments.
Crews arrived to heavy fire at one of the buildings on the 700 block of North Somerset Avenue in the Dream Bay Condominium complex at approximately 2 a.m, according to Ventnor Fire Chief Mike Cahill.
The fire spread from the first-floor apartment 737 to apartment 739, the unit directly above, Cahill said. Both are now uninhabitable due to fire damage.
"It was a very, very aggressive interior attack and a nice stop to keep the fire from extending vertically and horizontally and causing more people to lose their property," Cahill said.
Apartment 739 was evacuated. Apartment 737 had people living inside, but fire officials don't know if anyone was in the unit when the fire started, Cahill said.
Crews from Atlantic City, Margate, Pleasantville and Longport provided mutual aid to the scene and coverage for the rest of the city.
The occupants of the building's surrounding units were evacuated or had self-evacuated when firefighters arrived.
No injuries are reported at this time. One police officer was evaluated on the scene for smoke inhalation after searching rooms.
The fire was under control by 4 a.m, but fire investigators were still on the scene as of 7 a.m., Cahill said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.