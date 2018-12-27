EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A fire late Wednesday night at Velocity Tanning in the Harbor Village shopping center left the business with significant ash and smoke damage and damaged neighboring storefronts.
The fire at the complex at Ocean Heights Avenue and Zion Road remains under investigation.
No one was at Velocity on Thursday morning. The door was locked and the store's inside was black with ash.
Pete Patel, co-owner of Pete’s Subs and Deli next door, said the fire started between 11:30 p.m. and midnight.
OCEAN CITY — A large fire ripped down the walls and collapsed the floors of two beachfront h…
Patel said he left work about 10 p.m. Wednesday and got a call from the owner of Harbor Village Dry Cleaners to return. He stayed until 3 a.m. when the fire was out and firefighters had left the scene.
Pete’s Subs is closed until the Department of Health approves its reopening, Patel said. The store had ash come through vents in the ceiling and sustained smoke damage.
On Thursday morning, employees milled about the sandwich shop. The closed sign was turned on, and garbage bags of discarded chips and other food lined the floor. Every foodstuff that wasn’t in a freezer or refrigerator needed to be discarded, Patel said.
The store posted a notice on its Facebook page early Thursday morning saying “Thankfully no one was injured and (thanks to) the amazing response from our local fire departments, the situation was contained.”
On the other side of Velocity, an unoccupied space owned by Patel also sustained damage. Insulation and ceiling tiles were on the floor Thursday, near puddles left over from extinguishing the fire.
Two stores down, Lena Kang’s Harbor Village Dry Cleaners smelled like smoke but was open for business. Kang sifted through rags blackened with ash, and pointed to a ceiling tile that had fallen partially from the ceiling.
“I was trying to clean up, but I got so much ashes,” Kang said. “Nothing really seriously damaged.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.