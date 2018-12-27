EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP—A fire at Velocity Tanning in the Harbor Village shopping center in the township late Wednesday night left the store with significant ash and smoke damage.
The fire remains under investigation.
Pete Patel, owner of Pete’s Subs and Deli next door, said the fire started between 11:30 p.m. and midnight.
No one was at Velocity Thursday morning. The door was locked and the store's inside was black with ash.
Patel left work around 10 p.m. last night and got a call from the owner of Harbor Village Dry Cleaners to return. He stayed until 3 a.m. when the fire was out and fire fighters had left the scene.
Pete’s Subs and Deli are closed until the Department of Health approves their re-opening, Patel said. The store had ash come through vents in the ceiling and sustained some smoke damage.
On Thursday morning, employees milled about the store; the ‘closed’ sign was turned on, and garbage bags of discarded chips and other food lined the floor. Every foodstuff that wasn’t in a freezer or refrigerator needs to be discarded, Patel said.
The store posted a notice on their Facebook page early Thursday morning.
“Thankfully no one was injured and the amazing response from our local fire departments, the situation was contained,” the post read.
On the other side of Velocity, an unoccupied space owned by Patel also sustained damage. Insultation and ceiling tiles were on floor Thursday, near puddles leftover from extinguishing the fire.
Two stores down, Lena Kang’s Harbor Village Dry Cleaners smelled like smoke but was open for business. Kang sifted through rags blackened with ash, and pointed to a ceiling tile that had fallen partially from the ceiling.
“I was trying to clean up but I got so much ashes,” Kang said. “Nothing really seriously damaged.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.