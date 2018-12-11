EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Firefighters put out a two-alarm blaze early Sunday morning at the Howard Johnson hotel on the Black Horse Pike.
According to township Fire Inspector Donald Stauffer, firefighters had the blaze under control within 20 minutes.
One person was taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation but has since been released, Stauffer said.
Stauffer said it was an accidental fire caused by the air-conditioning and heating unit inside a room on the second floor.
The room where the fire started was gutted and the room below sustained water damage from when firefighters worked to put out the flames, Stauffer said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.