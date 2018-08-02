Jon Dorenbos, veteran Philadelphia Eagles long snapper, magician and "America's Got Talent" contestant, will be the guest speaker at the fourth annual Jackie & Hank Herskowitz Sports Night fundraising event at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 in Margate, according to a press release.
Dorenbos played in the NFL for 14 years, 11 of which were with the Eagles. He retired in 2017 after major open-heart surgery.
He currently hosts the TV show “Inside the Eagles,” which won Emmy Awards in 2008 and 2015.
The JCC’s Sports Night event is named for the late Jackie and Hank Herskowitz, of Margate The fundraiser contributes to a scholarship fund for the children and seniors of Atlantic County, according to a press release.
General admission for Sports Night is $200 for one ticket or $375 for two tickets. This includes dinner, an open bar, and silent and live auctions.
Ticket packages are available and include a VIP chance to meet Dorenbos during the reception.
