Lawrence "Tony" Davenport
From the left, Pleasantville Mayor Jesse Tweedle Sr. and newly sworn-in City Council member Lawrence "Tony" Davenport, 58, who will be representing the First Ward.

PLEASANTVILLE — Lawrence "Tony" Davenport was sworn in as the newest member of the City Council Monday evening during the reorganization meeting.

Davenport, 58, is self employed and is in the construction business. He graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1979 and was an All-American basketball player.

He was on the Pleasantville School Board for six years and also served as Board President for a time.

