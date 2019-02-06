A fundraiser was started Tuesday to raise money for the family of a Ventnor woman shot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
According to the GoFundMe page, Angelis Molina, 20, was on vacation in the city when she was shot in the face. The post stated she is in critical condition and undergoing surgeries.
Puerto Rico police confirmed they are investigating the shooting of a New Jersey woman Jan. 31 in San Juan. Police said Tuesday the victim was in critical condition and the cause of the shooting is under investigation.
The fundraiser has raised $475 of a $5,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.