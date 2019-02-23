A Galloway Township native and former NFL defensive back has been accused of sexual harassment.
Actress Amanda Seales accused Myron Rolle in an Instagram story, according to the Miami Herald, after detailing the alleged harassment on her podcast, ”Small Doses” and on the “Breakfast Club.”
Rolle, in a statement to the Herald, said he has never met Seales in person and only spoke to her once on the phone. Seales' claims that he “verbally harassed her during a phone call exchange” are false and “acts of bullying, intimidation and retaliation,” according to his statement.
The Press has attempted to reach Rolle for comment.
Rolle graduated from Florida State University’s medical school in 2017 after he skipped his senior year at Florida State to study medical anthropology in England as a Rhodes scholar, according to previous reports. From there, he began a seven-year residency at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston in hopes of becoming a pediatric neurosurgeon.
He was selected by Tennessee in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft and spent a year on the Titans practice squad. He was out of football for a year when the Titans released him at the end of the 2011 preseason. He signed with Pittsburgh but was cut again in the summer of 2012.
He grew up in Galloway and played football and basketball for St. Augustine Prep as a freshman before graduating from The Hun School in Princeton.
