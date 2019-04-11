GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Homeowners will see a tax-rate reduction for the fifth year in a row under the township's $27.8 million budget.
The budget unanimously passed with votes from six of the Township Council members Tuesday. Councilman Robert Maldonado did not attend the meeting.
The budget is supported by a $16.7 million tax levy. The municipal tax rate will be 61.7 cents per $100 of assessed value, down from 61.9 the year before.
"Our objective is not to raise taxes," said Mayor Anthony J. Coppola Jr. prior to the start of the meeting.
Even though there is a slight tax decrease in the budget, the township has been able to restore services, Coppola said.
The budget allows for new bathrooms at the sports fields, a new firetruck for the Germania Volunteer Fire Company, a loader for public works and work on storm sewer systems, said Chris Johansen, the township manager.
The township has been paying off its bond ordinances as part of its annual budget and has not been adding to its long-term debt, Johansen said. The township plans to continue to accelerate its note principal payments, so it does not have to bond long-term.
"In four more years, 2023, that is the last year we will have a long-term debt payment," Johansen said. "We bought a firetruck and didn't have to borrow a dime."
Coppola, who has been a councilman since 2011, said the township's financial picture was so bleak when he first became involved with the government that it was facing a state takeover or bankruptcy.
"We did some difficult, difficult things that I never had to do with my personal business life," said Coppola, lead partner of the Towne of Historical Smithville LLC, about the layoffs and furlough days that happened in the early part of the decade.
In other business, the township:
- Awarded a contract to R. Maxwell Construction to make more than $273,000 worth of improvements to the senior center.
- Appropriated $2 million for capital improvements for stormwater drainage systems and municipal road improvements.
- Appropriated $2 million for sewer utility capital improvements.
- Awarded a contract to R.W. Brown Landscaping Co. for $39,900 for one year to recondition and maintain the township's athletic fields.
- Accepted the "Click-it or Ticket Seatbelt Mobilization" grant for $5,500 for a seatbelt initiative starting May 20 and ending June 2.
- Supported amending the current state law to expand the scope of permitted duties based on age for junior auxiliary firefighters.
