SOMERS POINT − A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the family of a mother and child killed in a car accident on Tuesday has raised close to $1,500 of its $10,000 goal in the first 11 hours.
The page was set up by a family friend of Rich Gain, fiancé to Alisha Williams, 31, who died on February 26 with her 10-month-old son, Amari, on English Creek Avenue.
The funds will go to pay for funeral expenses. You can donate here.
"Any and all additional money will be used to set up college funds for Alisha’s nieces and nephews who she cared so much about," the page's description reads. "Please help this wonderful family in their time of need while they suffer though this horrific tragedy."
