ABSECON—A 32,000-square-foot indoor shooting range and gun store opened its doors Wednesday in the city and will have a pointed focus on training and education, the owner said in a release.
According to the release the Range 129 is a result of one visit to another local gun range that turned sour. William Wolfson, a 26-year-old from Margate, visited a local gun range while going to school at Stockton. He had never fired a gun before, and was surprised with the lack of concern from staff members.
“I was struck by the laissez faire approach to firearm instruction and safety at this particular range,” Wolfson said in a release. “Despite repeatedly telling the staff that I had never used a firearm before, they weren’t the least bit concerned with instructing me or helping me understand proper protocols.“
He figured there must be a better, safer approach. So, while preparing for an MBA project at school, Wolfson decided to present a theoretical business plan – what would eventually become Range 129 – to his class. When it was well-received, Wolfson said in a release, he began to think seriously about making it a reality.
Last year, with support from his father, Wolfson began planning and research, and broke ground this past April.
“Everything was designed and built in accordance with our mission of creating a safe firearm environment by educating our clients through instruction on safety and through professional training,” he said in a release.
Classes are available for all varieties of firearms, and for every learning level of shooter. And outdoor archery will begin at the start of the new year.
