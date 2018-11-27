A judge has ordered a recount of the Hamilton Township Committee election results Friday, said Atlantic County Board of Elections Chairwoman Evelynn Caterson.
The recount will start with a machine count at the county’s facility on Dolphin Avenue in Northfield at 4 p.m., she said, followed by a hand recount of mail-in and provisional votes at the Atlantic County Board of Election offices in Mays Landing.
Democrat candidate Kari Spodofora had petitioned the court for a recount, after losing a seat on Township Committee by just 17 votes to second-place finisher Republican Arthur Schenker.
Schenker had 4,517 votes, and Spodofora had 4,500, after all machine, absentee mail-in and provisional votes were counted.
Spodofora was just 10 votes ahead of Republican Robert Laws at 4,490.
A total of 9,630 votes was cast, of which 8,393 were by machine on Election Day, along with 1,053 absentee votes by mail and 184 provisional ballots.
Paperwork was filed last Wednesday with Atlantic County Superior Court by Herman Law Offices LLC, the attorney for Spodofora and the county Democrats. It requested a recount of all mail-in and provisional ballots by hand.
“There was a 140 percent increase in vote-by-mails and provisionals in Hamilton,” said Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Mike Suleiman last week. He also said the machine for processing provisionals and mail-in ballots was giving its operator difficulty during the official public count Nov. 15. “We want to make sure every vote counts.”
The certified vote in Hamilton showed Democrat Rodney Guishard far ahead at 4,766 votes, so his seat is not likely in question.
“We are confident Arthur Schenker will succeed (after a recount) and Republicans will continue to hold a majority in that community, as we have in the past decade,” Atlantic County Republican Chairman Keith Davis said last week.
