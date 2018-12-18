Car Fire
A man was found dead inside a burned car Friday evening outside Buffalo Wild Wings at the Hamilton Mall, police said.

MAYS LANDING — A 31-year-old Williamstown man was found dead in a car on fire near the Hamilton Mall last week, police said Tuesday.

Police are investigating the death of Louis Dougherty but say they do not suspect foul play.

Officers responded to a report of a car on fire at 5:58 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Buffalo Wild Wings on the edges of the mall property, police said.

Dougherty’s body was found inside the vehicle after the flames were extinguished, police said.

Other details about the case, including the cause of the fire, have not been released.

Anyone who has information about the fire can call police at 609-625-2700, ext. 1.

