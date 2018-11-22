BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old man from Hammonton died Wednesday night after his motorcycle struck a utility pole, State Police said.

Steven Barger was pronounced dead at the scene near Harding Highway, aka Route 40, and Wheat Road.

State Police received a report of an accident at 9:23 p.m., said Trooper Alejandro Goez.

Barger was traveling east on Route 40 when his 1982 Kawasaki KZ 750 went off the road and hit the pole. No one else was injured in the crash, State Police said.

The accident is under investigation.

Route 40 was closed in both directions for nearly three hours following the accident.

