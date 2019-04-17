Walmart recently announced their plans to spend $96 million this year on new technology and upgrades throughout their New Jersey locations, including stores in Hammonton and Millville.
The recent investment is expected to change the way consumers shop while improving customer service within their stores.
Some of the changes include improving the stores’ technology to help save a customer’s time and money.
“Walmart is strongly committed to enhancing the overall shopping experience in New Jersey,” said Glen Spencer, Walmart’s regional general manager for New Jersey. “We’re investing millions in technology and innovations, as well as in our people.”
Further examples of innovation include a swifter grocery pickup option for those shopping online or through their Google Assistant. The company also plans to expand its grocery delivery services to nine other stores, increasing its coverage area in the state. Other innovations include adding nine additional Walmart pickup towers, the new FAST Unloader system and the autonomous floor scrubber for cleaner floors in stores.
“This will significantly benefit our customers, whether they’re shopping in-store or online.” Spencer said.
