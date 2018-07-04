Looking for a way to spend Independence Day? South Jersey offers a variety of events to celebrate the holiday. Check them out here:
ATLANTIC COUNTY
The 2018 CRDA Concert series features Vini “Mad Dog” Lopez, drummer of E Street Band, as well as Billy Walton, rock and soul artist. The 7 p.m. concert, which will honor artists such as Bruce Springsteen, takes place at Kennedy Plaza in Atlantic City.
Borgata presents a fireworks show Wednesday to celebrate both July 4th and its 15th year. Fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m. People of all ages are welcome to watch from the surface parking lot, open at 6 p.m.
Tropicana presents a fireworks display beginning at 10 p.m. Guests can watch from the beach in front of the casino.
Both firework shows will be visible from Brigantine.
Egg Harbor City's fireworks show will take place at the Egg Harbor City Lake on July 14 at 9:15 p.m.
Hamilton will host an Independence Day concert at Veterans Park starting at 6 p.m. and fireworks show at approx. 9:30 p.m. on July 3 with a rain day on July 4.
The city and the Margate Mother's Association will host a July 4th fireworks show at 9 p.m. at Huntington Avenue Beach.
JERSEY GIRLS DO IT RIGHT will continue the Beach Concert Series at 7 p.m. at the William Morrow Beach/Municipal Beach Park.
Ventnor will host a mile run to celebrate at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Newport Avenue and the Boardwalk. Adult tickets are $15, child tickets are $10 and a parent/child ticket bundle is $20. Refreshments, music and awards will follow the run.
Starting at 7 p.m. will also be the Concert on the Beach at Newport Ave.
Ocean City's Independence Day fireworks will light up the sky behind the Music Pier on the boardwalk Wednesday, July 4.
CAPE MAY COUNTY
From 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. will be the Family Fun Fest followed by fireworks at 30th Street and the Beach
Avalon Community Hall will host the Bay-Atlantic Symphony at 7 p.m.
Cape May will host a picnic and fireworks show on July 4 from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Congress Hall with food and games.
Lower Township kicks off Independence Day celebrations with a festival and fireworks display from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday. Taking place on the bayfront in North Cape May between Lincoln Blvd. and Emerson Ave., this event will feature food vendors and rides.
Fireworks display at 9 p.m. are all scheduled at the Ocean City Music Pier.
A free Junior Olympics competition will be held at Dealy field, followed at 7:30 p.m. by a free concert at Excursion Park. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
The Upper Township 4th of July Celebration will take place at Amanda's Field starting at 4 p.m. with live music, food and fireworks.
Wildwood offers a fireworks display at 10 p.m. Wednesday on the beach at Pine Avenue. The fireworks can be seen by all on the Boardwalk. Sponsored by the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority.
OTHER COMMUNITIES
Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. at Collingswood High School.
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. over the Delaware River.
