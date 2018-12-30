GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Nearly a thousand firefighters and first responders from all over the Northeast lined the entrance to Absegami High School Sunday afternoon as they saluted farewell to one of their own.
Natalie Dempsey, 21, a member of Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company, was honored with a full funeral procession less than a week after dying in an accident Christmas Day. She was on her way responding to a fire call.
Family, friends and Dempsey's brothers and sisters in uniform clasped hands, shared hugs and wiped away tears as people slowly filed into the school’s auditorium, where dozens of flower arrangements framed enlarged photos showing a smiling young woman.
Fellow firefighters paused and lifted a white-gloved hand to their temples before Dempsey’s casket, which was draped with an American flag.
Hundreds of photos of Dempsey were projected onto a screen above the stage, as well as videos. One showed Dempsey dancing and lip-syncing to “Baby Got Back” pulled out some subdued laughs from people sitting in the auditorium.
Dempsey died in a single-vehicle crash on Landis Avenue in Mays Landing after she lost control of her vehicle and veered into a guardrail, authorities said.
Fire trucks and firefighters continue to arrive at Absegami High School for the funeral services of Natalie Dempsey, who died Dec. 25 while responding to a call. pic.twitter.com/JovxiWC5EL— Nicole Leonard (@ACPressNLeonard) December 30, 2018
She had been a volunteer firefighter for three years and aspired to be a police officer, according to Fire Chief Jay Davenport.
She also worked as a supervisor at the Humane Society of Atlantic County.
Dempsey is survived by her parents, Christopher and Stacey Dempsey, brothers Jesus, Brendon and Christopher Jr., boyfriend Andy Wilbert and many grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Fire companies from all over line the entrance to Absegami High School where funeral services for firefighter Natalie Dempsey will take place. pic.twitter.com/g9yd86Uee9— Nicole Leonard (@ACPressNLeonard) December 30, 2018
