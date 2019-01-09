HAMILTON TOWNSHIP – Early Wednesday, a 17-year-old driver from Mays Landing struck a utility pole’s guy-wire and overturned near 5th Street and Route 50, police say.
The driver was extricated from her 2010 GMC Terrain after 6 a.m. by firefighters and treated for minor injuries, according to Hamilton police. There were no other passengers.
The Mays Landing Fire Department, Laureldale Fire Department and the Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad responded and 5th Street, between Hanthorn Street and Route 50, was blocked for about an hour, police say.
The crash is under investigation.
