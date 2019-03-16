HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A Mays Landing couple’s breakfast turned from ordinary to extraordinary last week when they discovered a heart-shaped potato.
Don and Judy Cassidy found the unique spud in a 5-pound bag of russets from Produce Junction in Egg Harbor Township, they said.
“We still have the potato; we want to shellac it,” Judy said Saturday. “We don’t have the heart to eat it.”
Judy was planning on shredding the potato to make Irish breakfast pancakes, but she couldn’t bring herself to do it, she said.
They’ve now dubbed it their Irish, St. Patrick’s Day potato.
During a trip to Ireland two years ago, the couple made five new friends while eating farm-grown Irish potatoes, they wrote in an email to The Press of Atlantic City.
The culture of the country, they explained, was to have conversations, an art that is “fast disappearing in the United States, replaced by social media and other forms of texting,” they said.
Finding the heart-shaped spud made them think back to their experience and realize that “we do not need to yearn for the old days; we can re-create them.”
The couple hopes their heart-shaped find will teach others to talk and connect with each other again.
“Turn off your newsfeeds and turn on your natural interest in the people around you, even perfect strangers,” they said. “This is the legacy of St. Patrick’s Day, which goes well beyond the saint’s original religious message. There’s really no app for this!”
