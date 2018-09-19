Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law school funding legislation intended to help under-aided dis…

PLEASANTVILLE — Several school custodians who were previously told they would be out of a jo…

PLEASANTVILLE — After alleging her termination was the result of retaliation, a former schoo…

PLEASANTVILLE — After two years without a contract, Pleasantville educators and support staf…

Earlier this year, the Pleasantville Board of Education settled a lawsuit with its own super…

Two of the most popular nominees for this year’s Top 40 Under 40 have something in common: t…

A state Department of Education investigation into complaints about alleged improper actions…

PLEASANTVILLE — New interim school Superintendent Dennis Anderson focused on the positive in…

PLEASANTVILLE — The local school board will have a new interim superintendent Dec. 1 after G…

PLEASANTVILLE — Interim schools Superintendent Garnell Bailey failed in her second attempt t…

A timeline of the Pleasantville school district

2006: Clarence Alston appointed superintendent for first time.

2007: Two problem audits trigger state monitor.

Investigation by law firm into hiring of insurance vendors by school board cites Alston’s alleged initial role.

Several school board members charged with taking money in exchange for insurance contracts; all do time in prison.

2009: Alston's contract not renewed by the Board of Education.

2011: Garnell Bailey appointed superintendent.

2012: CARE Program Director Dawn Rice-Bivens is terminated. She sues.

2013: State audit blasts district for improper spending; Bailey sues board alleging harassment.

Three current or former board members are among more than 100 public officials and employees statewide accused of fraudulently getting free or reduced-fee school meals for their children.

A state audit found the district paid employees for unneeded work, and money was spent without proper approval. The district at one point had 42 teachers who had no assigned students, according to the state.

2014: State finds Bailey and three other administrators were improperly paid more than $11,400 in overtime during Hurricane Sandy and question payments to eight custodians and five security workers. Some claimed to have worked multiple 20-plus-hour shifts with no breaks for meals or sleep.

2015: Two staff members charged with theft as result of 2013 audit, including Rice-Bivens; compliance report finds little improvement.

2016: Rice-Bivens enters pretrial intervention; two principals suspended with pay, both are back on the job.

Bailey settles lawsuit for $280,000 and refuses reappointment as superintendent.

BOE tries to rehire Alston, but state monitor blocks the hire. Alston sues.

Retired Wildwood Superintendent Dennis Anderson appointed interim superintendent.

2017: Alston hired as superintendent after judge says monitor overstepped authority in blocking him, settles lawsuit for $215,000.

Rice-Bivens receives $185,000 settlement from the district.

2018: High School Principal Edward “Jim” Bonek arrested on child pornography charges.

Board lays off 21.