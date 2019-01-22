LINWOOD − A native son of Linwood will be on "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" this Thursday and Friday, with his father joining him on stage to help with a tricky question.
Adam Senack, 23, took the stage in July in Las Vegas, and has had to remain tight-lipped about the results since then. But both sound upbeat in their secrecy.
Senack, a Vassar College graduate and Brooklyn resident, recalled hailing his father, Charles, 72, to the stage when the questions got tough.
“When he called me … you can see, I’m like frozen because I don’t have a clue,” Charles said.
Adam didn’t see it that way. To him, his father’s age translated to life experience and knowledge.
“I have absolutely no regrets about bringing my dad as my plus one,” Adam said.
The game show started in 1999, in New York, with Regis Philbin hosting the primetime program. Journalist Meredith Vieira took over Philbin's spot in 2002 when the show became syndicated. The show moved from New York to Stamford, Connecticut in 2014, and then in 2016 to Bally's Las Vegas. Harrison took the hosting role over from actor Terry Crews in 2015.
Plenty of South Jersey residents have seen their neighbors on competition shows and reality television over the years, with residents appearing on everything from Cupcake Wars on Food Network, to American Idol on ABC.
Adam will be home with his parents this week when the episode airs, but will have two small watch parties with friends: one this weekend in New York City, and another with college friends at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York.
Charles, a Linwood resident, said the entire experience was surreal.
“We actually needed time to grasp what had just happened to us,” he said, adding they finally collected themselves at the hotel after the episode was shot.
Senack said host Chris Harrison, mostly known as the host of the Bachelor and the Bachelorette, eased his nerves.
“It was intense but (Harrison) is kind of like a calming figure,” he said. “He’s really nice and I feel like – he obviously can’t help you with the answers – but I felt like he was rooting for me.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.