While life has slowly flowed back into the federal government, local beer and spirits producers have had little time to toast its reopening as they continue deal with regulatory backups and the uncertainty of another shutdown brewing on the horizon.
The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, the agency that regulates the production of alcoholic beverages across the country, was unable to approve the labels that local breweries and distilleries needed to release their new products during the 35-day shutdown.
The agency has since started processing these label applications again, but the wait times have almost doubled for beer labels.
This has caused South Jersey some producers to either put new product developments on hold, cancel potential launches or shift their deadlines in an industry that they say hinges on engaging customers with new releases.
“It puts all of our planning into a total tailspin, which is a really big problem,” said Ryan Krill, CEO of Cape May Brewing Company.
The label approval process that Krill said previously took about one to two weeks, is now back-logged.
As of Tuesday, the agency reported on its website that it is taking 52 days to process labels and for malt beverages.
It is currently addressing applications that it received on Dec. 17. According to the website, any application submitted on or after that date has not been assigned to a specialist.
"We spent all this time coming up with new concepts and coming up with this expensive design work to do the labels and messages and then when the TTB gets shut down then that's a huge issue," Krill said.
Krill started his company eight years ago with his father Bob and business partner Chris Henke that has grown into one of the state’s largest craft breweries, with about 80 employees, distribution in two states and its own distribution company Cape Beverage.
But the Tax and Trade Bureau shutdown interrupted the detailed planning has that has become essential for the brewery.
“Key to a craft brewer is innovation,” said Krill, who currently employs an innovation brewer whose sole job is to focus trying new ideas and recipes. “When that innovation pipeline is stopped that really upsets all the innovation that craft brewers do throughout the United States.”
Stuart Stromfeld, managing partner at the Tuckahoe Brewing Company, said that anything out of standard operating procedures is a concern.
"The trend in the industry is to literally change up, so you have your flagship beers, but the things that really seem to be hot right now are the beers that are the new and the different," he said.
While longer wait times may impede innovation, local breweries have not been able to calculate the exact financial loss.
"Luckily we're big enough so we can absorb these changes, but there are 7,000 other breweries in the U.S. that are affected by this issue," Krill said.
Stormfeld said that Tuckahoe Brewing company, which had 2-3 label applications submitted during the shutdown, has most likely not experienced the same financial setbacks as other breweries throughout the country.
“We’re lucky because we’re in a resort community, consequently majority of our sales are toward the spring summer and fall not the winter, so right now we’re stock piling products. They’re not flying out because it's not our season," he said.
Still, looking forward, a representative from Hidden Sands Brewing company, which opened in Egg Harbor Township a little over a year ago, has concerns about meeting deadlines for their popular summer releases if the back log and shutdown continue.
The company reported that it already had to cancel its plans celebrate its one year anniversary with the release of three canned beers.
It had submitted its labels, but the shutdown had stopped the approval process in time for the January anniversary. This halted the sale of more about 60 barrels of beer in their first canning run, three different styles 20 barrels in each style.
For now, brewers don't know what to expect if the government shuts down again after the Feb. 15 deadline.
Krill said the Cape May Brewery has made some contingency plans and will re-release beers that they’ve had in the past.
“We make a lot of really great beers, we've won countless awards for our beers and brewery, but we’re really excited about releasing these new concepts we've worked so hard on,” Krill said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.