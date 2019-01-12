MAYS LANDING — An early morning fire Saturday started in a dumpster before spreading to a home, police said.
At 1:13 a.m., police responded to a dumpster fire in the 200 block of Greenbriar Court near Mays Landing Country Club. When they arrived, the fire had spread to a home, which was engulfed in flames, police said.
A 50-year-old man, who was not identified, was inside the home at the time, but he was able to get out safely and was not injured.
Firefighters from the Cologne, Mays Landing, Laureldale and Cardiff companies responded to the scene.
The fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call 609-625-2700, ext. 578.
