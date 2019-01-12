atlantic county breaking carousel

MAYS LANDING — An early morning fire Saturday started in a dumpster before spreading to a home, police said.

At 1:13 a.m., police responded to a dumpster fire in the 200 block of Greenbriar Court near Mays Landing Country Club. When they arrived, the fire had spread to a home, which was engulfed in flames, police said.

A 50-year-old man, who was not identified, was inside the home at the time, but he was able to get out safely and was not injured.

Firefighters from the Cologne, Mays Landing, Laureldale and Cardiff companies responded to the scene.

The fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call 609-625-2700, ext. 578.

Contact: 609-272-7241

Mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments