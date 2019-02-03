A Mays Landing motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon after a collision with a car in Hamilton Township, police said.
Timothy A. Purelli, 52, was traveling north on Harbor Avenue on his 2015 Honda Shadow Motorcycle when he was struck by a 2019 Volkswagon Tiguan driven by Jennifer Hines, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, at about 2 p.m., police said.
Police said Hines was attempting to make a left turn onto Township Avenue from southbound Harbor Avenue when the collision took place. Police said Purelli was taken to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, where he died. Hines, who was wearing her seatbelt, was not injured.
Traffic was diverted around the area for about two hours while the accident was investigated and the scene was cleared of debris. The crash is under investigation by Officer James Jacobi and Detective Michael Robison of the Hamilton Township Police Department.
— Mark Melhorn
