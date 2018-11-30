Road construction continues next week on Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville, Atlantic County officials said Friday.

On Monday, a detour will remain in place for westbound motorists on Washington between Route 9 and Devins Lane in Pleasantville from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 PM, weather permitting.

Tuesday through Friday, a detour will be in place for westbound motorists on Washington between Doughty Road in Pleasantville and Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Motorists should follow posted detours and plan travel time accordingly or seek alternate routes, county officials said.

— Press staff reports

