Road construction continues next week on Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville, Atlantic County officials said Friday.
On Monday, a detour will remain in place for westbound motorists on Washington between Route 9 and Devins Lane in Pleasantville from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 PM, weather permitting.
Tuesday through Friday, a detour will be in place for westbound motorists on Washington between Doughty Road in Pleasantville and Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.
Motorists should follow posted detours and plan travel time accordingly or seek alternate routes, county officials said.
— Press staff reports
