Roadwork will continue this week on Washington Avenue in Pleasantville and Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County announced Friday.
On Monday, a detour will remain in place for westbound motorists on Washington Avenue between Route 9 and Devins Lane in Pleasantville between 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, a detour will be in place on Washington between Route 9 in Pleasantville and Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., weather permitting.
Motorists should follow posted detours and plan travel time accordingly or seek alternate routes, the county said.
