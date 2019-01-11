VENTNOR — A fire that burned through two units early Thursday morning in a Ventnor Heights condominium complex has left a mother and her two children, ages 3 and 6, without a home.
Paula Maccagnano on Friday morning started a GoFundMe page for the woman she said she has known all her life. By 1:30 p.m. Friday it had raised $975 toward a $2,000 goal.
"I can't even believe it, but Ventnor does always come through for its residents," Maccagnano said.
Maccagnano said she is also seeking donations of food, clothing and furniture for the family.
Fire crews arrived to heavy fire at one of the buildings in the 700 block of North Somerset Avenue in the Dream Bay Condominium complex about 2 a.m. Thursday, fire Chief Mike Cahill said.
The fire spread from a first-floor unit to the unit directly above, Cahill said. Both were considered uninhabitable due to fire damage.
