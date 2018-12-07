Matthew Goodrich, a seventh-grader at the Mullica Township School, is performing in the ensemble in Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda the Musical’ at the Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia.
The production marks Matthew’s acting and Walnut debut. He has been dancing since he was 5 years old with the Encore Performing Arts Center in Egg Harbor Township. He plays one of the title character’s classmates in the musical.
The musical, based on Roald Dahl’s 1988 children’s novel, runs through Jan. 6. For tickets and information, call 215-574-3550 or 800-982-2787 or visit WalnutStreetTheatre.org or Ticketmaster.
