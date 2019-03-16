VINELAND — A Northfield Community Middle School student won the South Jersey Regional Scripps Spelling Bee on Saturday morning.
After 26 rounds, seventh-grader Hannah Campbell correctly spelled the word “magenta,” winning the bee.
The competition was held at Pauline J. Petway Elementary and 39 children from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem and Gloucester counties participated, said Terry Bordo, fifth-grade teacher and coordinator of the event.
Hannah won an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., where she will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.
Nekita Thaker, an eighth-grader at Alder Avenue Middle School in Egg Harbor Township, took second place, while Melina Cortes, a sixth-grader at Johnstone Elementary School in Vineland, took third.
