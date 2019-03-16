Spelling Bee

After 26 rounds, 7th grader Hannah Campbell correctly spelled the word “magenta,” winning the bee.

 Terry Bordo/Provided

VINELAND — A Northfield Community Middle School student won the South Jersey Regional Scripps Spelling Bee on Saturday morning.

After 26 rounds, seventh-grader Hannah Campbell correctly spelled the word “magenta,” winning the bee.

The competition was held at Pauline J. Petway Elementary and 39 children from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem and Gloucester counties participated, said Terry Bordo, fifth-grade teacher and coordinator of the event.

Hannah won an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., where she will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.

Nekita Thaker, an eighth-grader at Alder Avenue Middle School in Egg Harbor Township, took second place, while Melina Cortes, a sixth-grader at Johnstone Elementary School in Vineland, took third.

Seen at 2017 South Jersey Spelling Bee

1 of 22

Contact: 609-272-7241 mbilinski@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments