Below is a list of the winners of Ocean City's 2018 Night in Venice parade, as reported on the city's website.
BOAT RESULTS
Best in show 25’ and over:
Diablo
Theme: Gillian’s Island
Owner: Mike DeSalis
Best in show 24’ and under:
That’s What Sea Said
Theme: Batman
Owner: The Young and Bessinger Families
Best Lead Boat:
Boat Provided By Marine Max
Theme: Maks Chmerkovsky
Best Commercial:
Captain Collet
Theme: MASH
Best Non-profit:
HERO Campaign
Best Decorated 25’ and over
1st Place: Duke of Fluke “Game of Thrones – Fire and Ice”
2nd Place: Disco Volante “Celebrating The Original Batman Series”
TIE 3rd Place: Salty Fish “MASH”
TIE 3rd Place: Island Grill “Patriotic Theme Highlighting Team USA”
Best Decorated 24’ and under
1st Place: Sponge Bob Square Boat “OCtoberfest”
2nd Place: Mary Mack “Addams Family”
3rd Place: DSEA V “Jeopardy”
Comic 25’ and over
1st Place: Scrappy “Saturday Night Live”
2nd Place: Lillian D “Happy Days”
Comic 24’ and under
1st Place: Robalo “Price is Right”
2nd Place: Pegasus “Saturday Night Live”
3rd Place: Sweet T “Eagles”
Musical 25’ and over
1st Place: Miss Ocean City
“Ocean City Theatre Company’s Spotlight Performers Show Choir”
Musical 24’ and under
1st Place: #248 – FishN Chips “Happy Days in Ocean City”
2nd Place: #249 – The Three Cs “The Bachelor
Original 25’ and over
1st Place: #234 – “OC Royal Wedding”
Original 24’ and under
1st Place: #240 – My Reel Beach “COPS TV Show”
2nd Place: #220 – Off Duty “Captain Noah and his Magical Ark”
TIE 3rd Place: #236 – Rockin and Reelin “Batman”
TIE 3rd Place: #239 – This ‘ll Do! “Pitbulls and Paroles”
Classic Boat
1st Place: Sudden Impulse “Miami Vice”
Decorated by Kids Boat
1st Place: Fireball “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”
HOUSE RESULTS (Last Name, Theme)
Zone 1:
1st Place: Hornyak – “Aladdin”
2nd Place: Allen – “Sponge Bob”
3rd Place: Norheim – “Stranger Things”
Zone 2:
1st Place: Gabriel – “My Heart Is In Havana”
TIE 2nd Place: DuBois – “Nightmare Before Christmas
TIE 2nd Place: Trofa – “Fiesta On The Bay”
3rd Place: McMahon – “Fly Eagles Fly”
Zone 3:
1st Place: Kelly – “80s Dance Party”
2nd Place: Tamburri/Wolfe – “TV’s Greatest Hits”
TIE 3rd Place: Colsher – “That 70s Show”
TIE 3rd Place: Baumann – “Mr. Rogers Neighborhood”
Zone 4:
1st Place: Hernandez – “Laugh in OC”
2nd Place: Thorton – “Gilligan’s Pleasure Island”
TIE 3rd Place: White – “The Addams Family”
TIE 3rd Place: Bellowoar – “The Thrill of Victory”
Zone 5:
1st Place: Thorton – “Hoe Down At The OC Corral”
TIE 2nd Place: Rearden/O’Connell – “Love Boat”
TIE 2nd Place: Sage – “The Kids Are Alright”
3rd Place: Swartz/Del Guercio – “Turn Off The TV Go Play OC”
Zone 6:
1st Place: Myers – “Gilligan’s Island”
2nd Place: Gifford – “Wheel of Fortune”
3rd Place: Smith – “Fly Like An Eagle To OC”
Zone 7:
1st Place: Pfeiffer – “Bite Me: Shark Week”
2nd Place: Davidson – “Ocean City HD Reality Show”
3rd Place: Juliana – “Let’s Make A Deal In OC”
Zone 8:
1st Place: Dorney – “Gunsmoke”
2nd Place: Seitzeinger – “Happy 90th Birthday Mickey”
TIE 3rd Place: Kolea – “That 70s Show”
TIE 3rd Place: Grasso, Mathern, Susko – “Flintstones”
Zone 9:
1st Place: Maxwell – “This is the Greatest Shore”
2nd Place: Hoffman – “80s TV Characters”
3rd Place: Maguire – “Candyland”
Zone 10:
1st Place: Brand – “Pee Wee’s Bay Play House”
TIE 2nd Place: Sutera – “Disco, Debutantes and Debauchery”
TIE 2nd Place: Church – “Bayshore Bikini Bottom”
3rd Place: Bruccoleri – “Flintstones”
Zone 11:
1st Place: McEntee – “Let’s Make A Deal”
TIE 2nd Place: Weigel – “Gilligan’s Island”
TIE 2nd Place: O’Flynn – “Gilligan’s Island”
3rd Place: Ruh – “Survivor”
Zone 12:
1st Place: Votta – “Mouse House”
2nd Place: Cassidy – “The Flintstones”
3rd Place: Halliday – “Heroes vs. Villains”
Zone 13:
1st Place: VanStone – “MASH”
2nd Place: Barnett – “The Hoffs In OC”
3rd Place: O’Neil – “Ocean City Proudly Supports Our Military”
Zone 14 (Best Condo/Commercial):
1st Place: Harbor House – “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia”
2nd Place: Marina Mews – “Super Bowl VII, The Greatest TV Show In Philadelphia History”
3rd Place: Bay Village Condos – “The Addams Family”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.