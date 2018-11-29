Only the eastbound lane of Washington Avenue heading toward Atlantic City will be open Friday morning between Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township and Devins Lane in Pleasantville, according to an Atlantic County traffic advisory.
Paving of the westbound lane of Washington Avenue toward Fire Road should begin about 10 a.m.
Cars will not be allowed to use Devins Lane to connect with Washington Avenue.
If weather permits, the Washington Avenue construction project should last another two or three weeks.
Motorists should follow the posted detours and plan travel time accordingly or seek alternate routes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.