ABSECON — A road resurfacing project will shift traffic patterns beginning Wednesday night on Route 9 near the Five Corners intersection, police said Tuesday.
New Jersey Department of Transportation road crews will begin the work, weather permitting, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. for three days.
Delays are expected for:
The intersection at Route 9, Pitney Road and North Mill Road
Route 9 from Delaware Avenue to North Shore Road
Pitney Road from Pennsylvania Avenue to Pine Street
North Mill Road from Seminole Avenue to the Five Corners intersection
The DOT has requested all vehicles parked on the affected roads be moved during the overnight construction hours.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.